ACEC-BC updates board of directors

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of British Columbia (ACEC-BC) announced its 2021-2022 board of directors following its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) earlier this month.

Iain Ward, Western Canada vice-president (VP) of transportation for EXP, now leads the board as chair. Joining him on the executive committee are: Richard Bush, P.Eng., executive VP (EVP) of construction services for Binnie, as vice-chair; Suzanne Powell, P.Eng., principal and branch manager with Thurber Engineering, as designated director; Selena Wilson, Canada West transport portfolio manager with Mott MacDonald, as immediate past-chair; and Caroline Andrewes, P.Eng., president and CEO of ACEC-BC, in an ex officio capacity.

New directors include: Ian Steele, president of PBX Engineering; Katie Nichols, associate with Collings Johnston Inc. (CJI); and William Johnston, senior director with WSP in Canada.

Advertisment

Returning directors include Brian Yates, British Columbia regional leader for Stantec; Joe DiPlacito, P.Eng., principal with RAM Consulting; Matt Gellis, P.Eng., managing principal for Northwest Hydraulic Consultants (NHC); Mike Chin, transportation manager for Klohn Crippen Berger; Rodger Welch, VP and project director for COWI; Ryan MacPherson, infrastructure engineering and consulting business leader for SNC-Lavalin; and Tanya Sadlo, EVP of internal operations and general counsel at McElhanney.

Finally, to serve as ex officio directors, the board selected: Jay Rao, P.Eng., Western Canada director of environmental services for EXP; Jeff McLellan, Western Region professional services division practice leader for BFL Canada; Raya Smertina, P.Eng., ports and marine project manager for Hatch; and Tim Stanley, P.Eng., president of Stratice Consulting.