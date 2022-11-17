2023 ASHRAE Winter Conference technical program released

The conference is scheduled for Feb. 4-8, 2023 at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.

The ASHRAE professional society has released its technical program for the 2023 ASHRAE Winter Conference, scheduled for Feb. 4-8, 2023 at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.

“The conference will focus on addressing the critical challenges we all face in rapidly evolving industry and policy landscapes. It will feature papers and programs that are pertinent to the future of buildings and how they interact with people and the environment,” said Christine Reinders-Caron, chair of the committee for the conference. “Attendees will learn about the latest developments in building design and construction, from virtual design and simulation, to decarbonization and grid resilience.”

The five-day event includes eight conference tracks, over 100 technical sessions, tours, social experiences and industry-specific committee meetings. The conference will offer a wide range of industry specific technical tracks that explore emerging approaches to building design, construction, operation, and decarbonization.

A new track at the conference, “Pathways to Zero Energy Emissions and Decarbonization,” highlights methods being developed to reduce carbon impact on the global environment and the actions that ASHRAE and its members are taking to advance these efforts. Sessions in this track include:

Accelerating Change in Building Design and Operation towards a Decarbonized and Net-zero Energy Future

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) A Key Carbon-Free Dispatchable Energy Resource

Igniting a Carbon-free Fire around Building Science

Other technical program tracks include:

Fundamentals and Applications

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment

Refrigeration and Refrigerants

Grid Resilience and Thermal Storage

Pathways to Zero Energy Emissions and Decarbonization

Multifamily and Residential Buildings

Operations and Maintenance

Building Simulation and Virtual Design in Construction

The conference includes both in-person and virtual options for attendees. The ASHRAE Learning Institute will offer 20 courses during the conference. All courses are approved for continuing education credits toward maintaining P.E. licensure.

The full conference schedule is available online and in the ASHRAE 365 app. Registration is open. Click here to register now.