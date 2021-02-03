2021 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards program opens for entries!

Today, the 2021 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards program officially opens for entries, with a new, streamlined, fully online process.

Member firms of ACEC-Canada (which co-sponsors the awards with Canadian Consulting Engineer) can now submit their notices of intention to enter and corresponding payments online through a secure system, in English or French. The Stage 1 deadline for these materials is March 16.

Next, firms can fill out the larger official entry form in English or French, along with the client consent form, and upload their full project profile PDF file and high-resolution photos. The Stage 2 deadline for all of these materials is April 14.

For a quick overview of the program, refer to the Call for Entries (PDF):

For further details, all of the awards program rules and instructions are available in English and French. These should be read carefully before entering.

For any questions about this year’s awards program, contact Canadian Consulting Engineer editor Peter Saunders at psaunders@ccemag.com. Updates will also be posted on this site, as applicable.