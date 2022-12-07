WSP partners with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

WSP recently signed a strategic partnership delivery agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), whereby the consulting engineering firm will support future developments in nuclear energy.

The agreement follows September’s release of CNL’s ‘Vision 2030’ strategy, which will include Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.’s (AECL’s) $1.2-billion revitalization of its Chalk River Laboratories campus in Ontario as a world-class nuclear science and technology facility.

“The opportunity to work with CNL on the execution of its Vision 2030 strategy allows WSP to stay at the forefront of nuclear energy development in this country,” says Anthony Ciccone, WSP’s vice-president (VP) of global nuclear services. “Our diverse team of experts in the energy, environment and buildings sectors are perfectly positioned to deliver on the ambitious projects CNL is working to develop.”

CNL has signed agreements with 10 other industry partners, as well.

Advertisement

“CNL not only has a series of major projects poised to begin, but also many of them are concurrent, which means we have to carefully plan and resource them,” eplains Brian Savage, CNL’s VP of capital projects, who will help manage relations with the new partners. “These agreements give us long-term clarity and cultivate stronger relationships with our supply chain, so we can ensure projects are effectively managed.”