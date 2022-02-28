SNC-Lavalin wins engineering and design contract for new nuclear research facility

Candu Energy, part of SNC-Lavalin, has won a contract to deliver specialized engineering and design services to Eclipse Automation in support of developing Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ (CNL’s) new Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC) in Chalk River, Ont. (existing CNL site pictured).

Under the contract, valued at approximately $13 million, SNC-Lavalin will design structures and foundations for 12 shielded hot cells at the new laboratory research complex. The work is expected to last two years.

“This mandate demonstrates our team’s trusted ability to deliver key projects across the entire nuclear life cycle,” says Sandy Taylor, president of SNC-Lavalin’s nuclear business. “This state-of-the-art research facility will propel next-generation technologies in Canada.”

Once complete, the shielded hot cells and the glovebox facilities within them will safely enable post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) components and nuclear fuels, in support of new technology development to help Canada meet its net-zero goals. SNC-Lavalin will also design and develop an active liquid waste management system for the lab.