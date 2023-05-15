SNC-Lavalin JV to refurbish Bruce Power’s remaining CANDU reactors

Bruce Power has contracted Shoreline Power Group—a joint venture (JV) between SNC-Lavalin, Aecon and United Engineers & Constructors—to extend the life of four of its Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) nuclear reactors in Tiverton, Ont., to 2064.

Under the 10-year, $1.3-billion agreement, SNC-Lavalin’s Canadian nuclear division—whose portion of the contract is valued at approximately $173 million—will provide project management services for refurbishing Units 4, 5, 7 and 8. These are the only remaining reactors that have yet to undergo the life-extension process at Bruce Nuclear Generating Station, the world’s largest operating nuclear facility, which produces 30% of Ontario’s power and provides medical isotopes for hospitals around the world.

“Large reactors will play a key role in providing the vast amount of electricity required in the future,” says SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Ian L. Edwards. “As the steward of CANDU reactor technology around the world and a provider of the full life cycle of nuclear services, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for energy.”

After Units 1 and 2 were refurbished in 2012, the Shoreline JV began work on Unit 3 in 2022 and will help return Unit 6 to service this year. Collectively, the reactors’ life extensions represent Ontario’s largest clean-energy infrastructure project.

“This new contract win is a demonstration of the confidence Bruce Power has in our technical knowledge and track record in delivering work on time and on budget,” says Joe St. Julian, president of SNC-Lavalin’s nuclear business.

Preparatory work is expected to commence this year and completion is anticipated for 2032.