SNC-Lavalin extends Candu Energy contracts with Bruce Power

Electricity generator Bruce Power has awarded one-year extensions for two existing contracts with Candu Energy, part of SNC-Lavalin.

The extensions mean SNC-Lavalin will continue to provide fuel channel inspections and tooling maintenance and refurbishment for Bruce Power’s Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) heavy-water nuclear reactors in Tiverton, Ont. (site pictured).

Under one of the contracts, SNC-Lavalin’s engineering services will support three fuel channel inspection outages as part of its station’s regular outage schedule within 2021. These processes have been performed using the Bruce Reactor Inspection and Maintenance System – Advanced Non-Destructive Examination (BRIMS-ANDE) system for more than five years.

“The successful delivery of our inspection and maintenance programs is an integral part of our business,” says Chris Mudrick, chief nuclear officer and executive vice-president (EVP) of Bruce Power. “Strong partnerships, like the one with SNC-Lavalin, ensure we are able to continue to provide reliable electricity and medical isotopes.”