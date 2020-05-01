OPG awards nuclear engineering agreements to SNC-Lavalin

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has awarded two additional five-year vendor-of-record (VOR) agreements for engineering services to Candu Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin that specializes in nuclear reactor products and services.

Aligning with SNC’s strategy to move further toward engineering services, the agreements for OPG’s Darlington, Pickering and Western Waste Management Facility (WWMF) sites address design support for nuclear plant modifications and balance of plant engineering. The scope of work will include software engineering and categorization, cybersecurity services, human factors engineering, computer system engineering and project management support.

“While the niche engineering agreement covers another round of services we’ve previously carried out, the nuclear engineering services represent a growth opportunity for us,” says Sandy Taylor, president of SNC’s nuclear division. “We look forward to using our knowhow to support future OPG engineering projects.”