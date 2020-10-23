NRCan selects BBA to enhance cybersecurity for energy infrastructure

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has awarded a mandate under its Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program (CCEIP) to consulting engineering firm BBA to assess risks for industrial control systems (ICSs) relating to energy infrastructure.

With $160,000 in federal government funding, the Montreal-based firm’s ICS cybersecurity risk methodology project will develop a model to help organizations in the energy sector identify, assess and manage cyber risks associated with their operational equipment, so they can improve their resilience to attacks and become better-prepared to respond to incidents. The government is concerned such attacks pose risks to national security and the economy.

“We’re proud BBA was chosen for its expertise in the field of industrial cybersecurity,” says André Allaire, the firm’s president. “The security of our energy infrastructure is central to this project. More than ever, businesses are turning to digital technologies to make their operations smarter and more efficient, but these technologies also carry their own set of risks. It’s important today to become collectively more risk-conscious.”

“Industrial cyber risks are real and we need to prioritize setting up mechanisms to protect facility control systems,” adds José Alvarado, a BBA cybersecurity expert.

The methodology is now available on BBA’s website.