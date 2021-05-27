Nexii partners with Popeyes to deliver sustainable new restaurant in B.C.

Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. has partnered with fast-food chain Popeyes to build deliver its latest Canadian restaurant: the first Popeyes to be sustainably constructed.

In a May 27 news release, officials with Vancouver-based Nexii said that their technology will reduce the restaurant’s ongoing carbon emissions by 30 per cent, and was responsible for accelerating construction build times by over 50 per cent while cutting onsite construction waste to near-zero.

Nexii constructed the new restaurant, located in Abbotsford, B.C., in less than two weeks, supporting the Popeyes brand’s rapid growth and expansion in Canada. Popeyes now has 12 restaurants in the province, and the new restaurant in Abbotsford is the brand’s first location constructed using building materials and technologies that are significantly more sustainable than those used in traditional construction.

According to the company, Nexii’s green building products are precision manufactured in plants to project specifications using 3D software. “This process means that Nexii panels are able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite, accelerating standard build times by between 50 per cent to 75 per cent,” they said. “This process – where Nexii products are manufactured offsite and assembled on site – enables Nexii to eliminate almost all onsite construction waste.”

Nexii’s proprietary material Nexiite, used within its building panels, is said to be more thermally efficient and less carbon-intensive than concrete. “When assembled, the Nexii panels create an airtight building envelope,” Nexii officials said. “Together, this markedly improves a building’s energy efficiency and, in turn, significantly lowers the greenhouse gas emissions for ongoing building operation.”

The Abbotsford restaurant is expected to open to the public by the fall of 2021.