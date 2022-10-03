New request issued to manage, operate Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

Ottawa-based Crown corporation Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) has published a request for expressions of interest (RFEOI) on MERX to manage and operate Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL).

AECL is looking for interest, experience and capability from potential industry proponents to manage and operate CNL under a government-owned, contractor-operated (GOCO) model after the current contract ends in September 2025. Responses received will be used to help decide if and how AECL will proceed with the development of procurement plan to award a follow-on contract.

Based in Chalk River, Ont., CNL is focused on three areas:

Managing radioactive waste, environment remediation and nuclear decommissioning.

Science and technology activities to meet core federal responsibilities.

Supporting Canadian industry (nuclear and other) through access to its facilities and expertise on a commercial basis.

AECL owns all CNL sites, facilities, assets, liabilities and intellectual property (IP), while CNL is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of those assets and holds the nuclear site licences. Since September 2015, CNL has been managed by Canadian National Energy Alliance (CNEA), a consortium of engineering firms SNC-Lavalin, Jacobs and Fluor.

Expressions of interest must be submitted via MERX on or before Oct. 26.