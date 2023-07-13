Jacobs signs global engineering agreement with Fortescue Future Industries

Jacobs has signed an engineering partnering agreement with ‘green energy’ company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to collaborate on and support its global ammonia, hydrogen and renewable project targets.

FFI has committed to producing zero-carbon green hydrogen from renewable sources, so as to decarbonize businesses in difficult-to-abate industries, including its parent company, Fortescue Metals Group, which plans to reduce emissions by eliminating the use of fossil fuels by 2030.

“We’re setting an example for the traditional minerals and mining industry,” says FFI’s CEO, Mark Hutchinson. “Prioritizing energy transition efforts now will not only help eliminate exposure to fossil fuel risk in the future, but also assist in reducing operating costs.”

Through a three-year framework, with two one-year renewal options, Jacobs will support FFI’s decarbonization projects from concept through final investment decision (FID).

“With a portfolio spanning 25 countries and ambitious plans, FFI will benefit from our global footprint and integrated, programmatic approach to accelerate energy transition efforts,” says Jacobs executive vice-president (EVP) Patrick Hill.