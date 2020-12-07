Hatch supports Bruce County and Saugeen First Nation’s hydrogen project

Ontario’s Bruce County and Saugeen First Nation have selected consulting engineering firm Hatch and construction contractor Plan Group to provide a feasibility study and business case to help advance the Bruce Innovates foundational hydrogen infrastructure project.

Part of a vision to transform the region into ‘Canada’s clean energy capital,’ the project aims to demonstrate power-to-gas technology for the production of ‘green’ hydrogen and local energy storage, as an initial step toward large-scale deployment and commercialization. Hatch will serve as lead consultant and Plan Group as sub-consultant.

“Here in the Bruce Region, we are well-positioned to become Canada’s hydrogen hub, providing solutions to use off-peak clean nuclear and renewable power with potential storage capabilities,” says Mitch Twolan, the county’s warden. “We are very pleased to have Hatch and Plan Group supporting a significant contribution toward a low-carbon economy.”

Specifically, the region is home to Bruce Power, which generates electricity from nuclear power, and is endowed with underground geologic formations capable of storing vast amounts of hydrogen.

“This is something we are proud to support and makes sense for our future,” says Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot.