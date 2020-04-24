Hatch helps develop green hydrogen project in Bécancour, Que.

Hatch is supporting industrial gas supplier Air Liquide in the development of a ‘green hydrogen’ production project at its plant in Bécancour, Que. Work has begun to construct a 20-MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) system, the largest of its kind in the world, which upon completion is expected to produce 3,000 tonnes of hydrogen output each year and significantly reduce the region’s carbon emissions.

Air Liquide first announced its investment in the membrane-based electrolyzer technology in early 2019.

“This investment will help contribute toward carbon-free hydrogen supply for our industrial and mobility markets in North America,” says Michael J. Graff, executive vice-president (EVP) of Air Liquide and chair and CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings.

Hatch will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the project, including site preparation, health and safety management, project controls and civil, structural, architectural and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) engineering for the main process plant and critical infrastructure components.

“By combining our multidisciplinary services with Air Liquide, we have the right expertise to deliver this project, which will implement the first large-scale use of novel PEM technology,” says Michel Carreau, director within Hatch’s renewable power group.

Also, Hatch recently announced the formation of the Green Hydrogen Consortium, a new partnership with Anglo American, BHP and Fortescue that will research new ways to use green hydrogen to help decarbonize their operations around the world.