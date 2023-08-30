Hatch and Tractebel partner to support nuclear developments in North America and Europe

The collaboration aims to support the industrial and energy sector with the deployment of small and large nuclear technologies.

Engineering firms Hatch and Tractebel have signed a cooperation agreement to deliver professional services to support the industrial and energy sector with the deployment of small and large nuclear technologies in North America and Europe.

Tractebel has over 60 years of nuclear engineering experience in Europe and now globally throughout the entire life cycle of nuclear installations, from design to decommissioning, as well as in industrial applications. The company also acts as the Responsible Designer for the Belgian nuclear fleet.

Hatch, meanwhile, has been involved in the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) for both utilities and industrial clients for the past decade.

“By pooling their talents, the two companies provide invaluable expertise in the field of nuclear engineering and consultancy for nuclear projects,” officials with both firms said in an Aug. 30 news release. “This will ensure continuity in the expert teams that will work on nuclear new build projects in North America and Europe, which was identified as a key success factor by nuclear technology developers.”

“Hatch and Tractebel’s cooperation will be crucial to the construction of new nuclear assets,” said Denis Dumont, Tractebel’s chief global nuclear officer. “Tractebel will bring its international nuclear new build and design authority experience to the alliance. We believe that by summoning up our strengths, we can build bridges between the North American and European energy ecosystems.”