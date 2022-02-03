Bruce Power contracts SNC-Lavalin for fuel channel inspection

Bruce Power has awarded a 3.5-year, $22-million contract to SNC-Lavalin’s Candu Energy business to perform advanced non-destructive examination (ANDE) and associated maintenance of fuel channels for its heavy-water nuclear reactors.

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will inspect and analyze the Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors’ cores. The consulting engineering firm has already performed such inspections for Bruce Power for more than six years.

“Bruce Power and SNC-Lavalin have a long history of collaboration to ensure nuclear safety remains paramount as we deliver clean, reliable power to Ontario homes and businesses,” says Gary Newman, Bruce Power’s chief engineer and senior vice-president (SVP) of engineering. “ANDE helps establish a clear picture of the health of the pressure tubes in our units by providing accurate measurements and data to ensure their integrity.”

“Our experienced specialists, technicians, engineers, designers, programmers and software developers align us to execute these types of projects as a one-stop-shop for all reactor inspection and maintenance needs,” says Sandy Taylor, president of SNC-Lavalin’s nuclear business.