Technical Safety BC lets engineers register designs online

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Technical Safety BC has reportedly become British Columbia’s first regulator to move equipment design registration—as required by the Safety Standards Act and Regulations—fully online.

With the shift to virtual processes, engineers no longer need send large packages via courier to submit their designs. Instead, they can log in, use interactive forms, attach documents, drawings, notes and specifications to their applications and track the progress of their submissions. Further, they can view or recall previously registered designs and communicate with Technical Safety BC’s own engineering team.

Design registration can now be submitted online for boilers, pressure equipment, welding, procedures and gas technologies. Other technologies will follow.

To create an account, click here; and to follow updates, click here.