SNC-Lavalin PAE to supply mobile health units across Canada

The federal government has chosen SNC-Lavalin PAE—a joint venture (JV) established in 2002 to support Canadian Armed Forces operations overseas—to augment national health preparedness efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic with the design, delivery and construction of up to 10 mobile health units, each comprising 100 patient beds.

“We are honoured to be able to help ensure the health and safety of Canadians during this critical and unprecedented time,” says Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin, the Canadian partner in the JV.

“PAE has a long history of responding to humanitarian crises around the world,” says John Heller, president and CEO of PAE, the American partner. “With SNC Lavalin, our workforce will deliver that same rapid response to bolster Canada’s health preparedness.”

Under the federal mandate, the JV will:

deliver medical and logistical integration under one program management structure, which can rapidly respond to changing requirements in support of contingency measures.

provide designs and configurations following standardized best practices to accommodate urban and remote settings.

use flexible contracting and procurement for medical logistics on an as-needed basis to sustain the mobile health units.

provide related support services.

SNC-Lavalin PAE will collaborate with key medical, health and structure suppliers to deliver on the mandate.