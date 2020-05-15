Saskatchewan adds stimulus package for highway infrastructure

The government of Saskatchewan is releasing a stimulus package of $300 million for new highway projects in an effort to improve the province’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with road safety and traffic capacity.

The projects are part of a $7.5-billion two-year capital plan. The government plans to invest the $300 million over the next two years in upgrades to 325 km of thin-membrane surface highways, 24 to 26 new sets of passing lanes, rehabilitation of 100-plus rural municipality (RM) roads and improvements to community airports.

“Infrastructure investments are important for growth, quality of life and safe transportation,” says Greg Ottenbreit, the province’s highways and infrastructure minister. “This stimulus package will build priority infrastructure projects that will serve citizens for decades to come.”

Since 2008, Saskatchewan’s government has invested more than $9.8 billion to improve more than 15,500 km of highways.