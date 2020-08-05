Infrastructure Canada offers $3.3 billion for pandemic-resilient projects

Earlier today, federal minister of infrastructure and communities Catherine McKenna (pictured) announced adjustments to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help ensure federal funding supports a range of pandemic-resilient projects at the province and territory level.

“Our government recognizes, with the challenges presented by COVID-19, we need to support Canadians to protect their health, improve their quality of life and create jobs,” says McKenna.

The goal of Infrastructure Canada’s new COVID-19 resilience funding stream, worth up to $3.3 billion, is to make public buildings and infrastructure safer for use during the health and economic crisis, e.g. retrofitting schools, upgrading hospitals and long-term care homes and building new parks and paths. Other changes, such as disaster mitigation projects to protect against floods and fires, will support longer-term sustainability goals.

The projects will be eligible for a larger federal cost share than before—up to 80% for provinces, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations and 100% for designated remote, northern and territorial projects—and a simplified funding application process and accelerated approvals aim to get them underway as soon as possible.

The following are the maximum allocations from the new stream:

Newfoundland and Labrador: $55,584,285

Prince Edward Island: $36,697,732

Nova Scotia: $82,849,316

New Brunswick: $67,321,757

Quebec: $753,593,792

Ontario: $1,184,648,346

Manitoba: $117,207,615

Saskatchewan: $89,632,301

Alberta: $339,785,704

British Columbia: $412,968,016

Yukon: $44,561,730

Northwest Territories: $57,077,683

Nunavut: $56,676,162

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Canada’s eligibility criteria have been expanded for projects in other streams, such as inter-city transit and rural broadband communications infrastructure, that can be started before Sept. 30.