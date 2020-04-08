CCA supports keeping health-compliant federal construction sites open

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) supports the federal government’s decision to keep construction sites open during the COVID-19 pandemic for projects that involve defence, security, infrastructure and the administration of justice and government, so long as compliance with public health and safety protocols can be maintained.

CCA released standardized COVID-19 protocols for construction sites last month, based on updated guidance from public health authorities, in an effort to provide best practices to protect employees, employers and the public at large while allowing work to continue safely. The protocols include measures for COVID-19 prevention, detection and rapid response that will be updated regularly as required.

“The construction sector is one of Canada’s largest employers and will be a major contributor to the country’s economic recovery,” said CCA in a press release. “The continuation of critical federal infrastructure projects demonstrates it’s important for the industry and government to work together during this crisis. We are stronger together.”