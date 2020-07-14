‘Buildings and infrastructure in the age of COVID-19’ virtual symposium rescheduled

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely altered the way we use and interact with our built environment, from retail stores to transportation hubs to high-rise buildings to roads and sidewalks. And if we are to emerge from self-isolation safely and attempt to return to ’normal,’ many spaces that are currently underused will need to be redesigned or rethought to prevent infection. CCE is bringing a group of experts together to discuss examples, trends and predictions for the new normal.

Be sure to join hundreds of your fellow consulting engineers and related professionals for Canadian Consulting Engineer‘s first-ever virtual symposium, ‘Buildings and infrastructure in the age of COVID-19.’ Originally scheduled for Thursday, July 16, it has been postponed due to a summer slowdown in sponsorships. The new date and time are Monday, September 28 at 1 pm ET.

