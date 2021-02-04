Building for Recovery coalition pushes governments to invest in infrastructure

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada), the Canadian Construction Association (CCA), the National Trade Contractors Council of Canada (NTCCC) and Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) have formed the new Building for Recovery coalition to urge the federal and provincial governments to deliver investments in infrastructure.

“Despite billions of dollars of existing commitments, these investments have been slow to roll out,” explains ACEC president and CEO John Gamble. “Infrastructure Canada’s website shows, of the nearly 17,000 approved projects, fewer than 900 have received funding.”

The coalition is encouraging all individuals who work in or support the construction sector to write to their provincial and federal representatives and ask for the prompt delivery of planned infrastructure investments for Canada’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The construction sector is ready to rebuild Canada’s economy, but all levels of government must deliver now to get projects started,” says AED president and CEO Brian McGuire.

The coalition also points to the proven return on investment (ROI). The Public Policy Forum has found, for every $1 invested in public infrastructure, governments can expect to see a return of $2 to $4.