ASHRAE repositions more conferences due to pandemic

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, ASHRAE has changed plans for some of its upcoming conferences for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC+R) engineering community.

As already mentioned here, the organization’s summer conference—originally planned to be held in Austin, Texas—has transitioned to a virtual event. There will be 80 on-demand technical program sessions available June 22, followed by 12 live sessions from June 29 to July 2.

Next, in August, the 2020 Building Performance Analysis Conference and SimBuild will not take place in Chicago, Ill., as planned. Instead, it too will shift to a safe and convenient virtual format, with full details still to be announced (TBA).

In September, ASHRAE and the Air Infiltration and Ventilation Centre (AIVC) planned to hold IAQ 2020: Indoor Environmental Quality Performances Approaches in Athens, Greece (pictured). This conference has now been postponed to 2021, when it will remain a face-to-face event in Athens. The conference’s steering committee will soon determine the new timing.

In October, ASHRAE still plans hold the fourth International Conference on Efficient Building Design in Beirut, Lebanon. And the next ASHRAE Winter Conference is set for Chicago in January 2021, running alongside the AHR Expo.

Stay tuned for any further updates!