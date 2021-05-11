ASHRAE publishes updated health care facility ventilation standard
Standard 170-2021 offers guidance, regulation, and mandates to designers of health care facilities.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, ASHRAE has released an updated edition of ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities.
The standard offers guidance, regulation, and mandates to designers of health care facilities.
In a news release, ASHRAE officials said that the 2021 edition delivers what it calls “critical guidance” for designers and operators of these front-line facilities and incorporates 17 addenda to the 2017 edition of the standard.
Changes include:
- Expanded requirements to allow airborne infectious isolation room exhaust discharge to general exhaust under certain conditions
- Revised scope, with improved guidance on thermal comfort conditions provided
- Extensive modifications to address the Outpatient and Residential sections
- Extensive revisions to air filtration requirements
- Addition of new columns in the ventilation tables to prescribe filtration requirement and designate unoccupied turndown
- Expanded guidance on separation distance requirements for varied intake and exhaust arrangements, coordinating with related ASHRAE Standard 62.1 data
- Improved guidance related to behavioral and mental health
To purchase ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170-2021, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities, visit the ASHRAE Bookstore or contact ASHRAE Customer Service by phone at 1-800-527-4723 (U.S. and Canada), or 404-636-8400 (worldwide).
