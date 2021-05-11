ASHRAE publishes updated health care facility ventilation standard

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, ASHRAE has released an updated edition of ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities.

The standard offers guidance, regulation, and mandates to designers of health care facilities.

In a news release, ASHRAE officials said that the 2021 edition delivers what it calls “critical guidance” for designers and operators of these front-line facilities and incorporates 17 addenda to the 2017 edition of the standard.

Changes include:

Advertisment

Expanded requirements to allow airborne infectious isolation room exhaust discharge to general exhaust under certain conditions

Revised scope, with improved guidance on thermal comfort conditions provided

Extensive modifications to address the Outpatient and Residential sections

Extensive revisions to air filtration requirements

Addition of new columns in the ventilation tables to prescribe filtration requirement and designate unoccupied turndown

Expanded guidance on separation distance requirements for varied intake and exhaust arrangements, coordinating with related ASHRAE Standard 62.1 data

Improved guidance related to behavioral and mental health

To purchase ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170-2021, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities, visit the ASHRAE Bookstore or contact ASHRAE Customer Service by phone at 1-800-527-4723 (U.S. and Canada), or 404-636-8400 (worldwide).