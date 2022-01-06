Zhifei Hu joins Ainley Group as water VP

Zhifei Hu, P.Eng., has joined Ainley Group—a consulting engineering firm with offices in Collingwood, Ottawa, Brampton, Barrie, Belleville and Kingston, Ont.—as vice-president (VP) of its water business.

Hu has extensive research and consulting experience in the municipal water and wastewater sector throughout Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe, specializing in master planning, environmental assessments, treatment technology and process evaluation, performance troubleshooting, modelling and design. Ainley seeks to benefit from his technical knowledge and approach to leadership.

“Zhifei is a natural, people-oriented leader with a strong focus on clients, projects and employees, as well as a solid understanding of the industry and market trends,” says Joe Mullan, Ainley president and CEO. “He has the strategic insight and knowledge to grow and expand our water and wastewater business throughout Ontario.”