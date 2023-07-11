WSP welcomes new leader for Ontario and Atlantic region

WSP has hired Amir Abd El Halim as its new regional leader for operations across Ontario and the Atlantic Provinces.

Abd El Halim earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Environmental) and Master’s of Civil Engineering (Transportation) at Ottawa’s Carleton University, as well as a PhD in Civil Engineering (Infrastructure Management) from the University of Waterloo. He has more than 20 years’ experience in consulting engineering, starting at Trow Associates (now Exp), rising from engineer-in-training (EIT) and project manager to vice-president (VP) and regional leader for Ontario at Stantec and, most recently, serving as senior VP (SVP) of operations for Englobe.

In his new role, Abd El Halim will focus on fostering collaboration between WSP’s sectors and regions to drive growth and deliver services to clients. He will work alongside fellow regional managers Sebastien Fecteau (Quebec) and Peter Hatcher (Western Canada and Territories).

“Amir brings a wealth of industry experience that will be invaluable for leading our strategic direction in the Ontario and Atlantic markets,” says Marie-Claude Dumas, WSP’s president and CEO. “I am excited to work alongside him as we strive to create the sustainable, future-ready solutions needed to help Canada progress towards a net-zero future.”