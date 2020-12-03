WSP plans to acquire Golder

Montreal-headquartered WSP Global is moving forward to acquire Toronto-based Golder Associates.

Enterra Holdings, Golder’s parent company, has entered a definitive arrangement agreement with the corresponding subsidiary of WSP. The plan is for WSP to acquire Golder for aggregate consideration of US$1.14 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to final approval by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court and Golder shareholders, along with certain regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The shareholders plan to meet for this purpose on Jan. 13, 2021, with requisite approval requiring the affirmative vote of not less than 75% of those present in person or by proxy.