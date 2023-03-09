WSP names EVP of project delivery for Canada

Pierre Pichet, ing., has joined WSP as executive vice-president (EVP) of project delivery for Canada.

Pichet studied industrial engineering at Polytechnique Montréal before working for Nortel Networks for 10 years. He then joined SNC-Lavalin, serving the firm for 17 years, most recently as vice-president (VP) of business process transformation.

His new role, entailing responsibility for leading WSP’s project delivery efforts, will tap into his experience in financial planning, sourcing and business transformation. He is based in the Greater Montreal Metropolitan Area.