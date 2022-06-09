WSP in Canada appoints chief legal officer and corporate secretary

Janet Oh has joined consulting engineering firm WSP in Canada as chief legal officer. She will also serve as corporate secretary in her new capacity.

Oh has nearly 25 years’ experience. After studying law at McGill University and serving as an associate at the law firm Lavery in Montreal, she joined consulting engineering firm SNC-Lavalin as legal counsel and rose over the years to senior vice-president (SVP) for legal functions. She was also responsible for that firm’s global dispute resolution team.

In her new role, Oh will serve as WSP in Canada’s lead legal expert in addressing clients’ challenges.

“I am looking forward to working with old friends and meeting new ones,” she said when announcing her hiring on LinkedIn.