WSP hires regional EVP for Western Canada and territories

Peter Hatcher, P.Eng., recently joined WSP in Canada as the consulting engineering firm’s regional executive vice-president (EVP) for Western Canada, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Hatcher has more than 30 years’ experience in operations, management and project delivery for engineering, procurement and construction in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors. He started out at Shell and Cameco before joining Fluor, where he remained for 26 years. Most recently, he served as an executive consultant.

In his new role, based in Calgary, Hatcher has a mandate to drive growth and deliver services to WSP’s clients with an “innovative mind set” while ensuring high standards for health, safety and ethics.