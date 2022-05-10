Canadian Consulting Engineer

WSP hires regional EVP for Western Canada and territories

He has more than 30 years' experience.

May 10, 2022  By CCE



Peter Hatcher

Photo courtesy WSP in Canada.

Peter Hatcher, P.Eng., recently joined WSP in Canada as the consulting engineering firm’s regional executive vice-president (EVP) for Western Canada, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Hatcher has more than 30 years’ experience in operations, management and project delivery for engineering, procurement and construction in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors. He started out at Shell and Cameco before joining Fluor, where he remained for 26 years. Most recently, he served as an executive consultant.

In his new role, based in Calgary, Hatcher has a mandate to drive growth and deliver services to WSP’s clients with an “innovative mind set” while ensuring high standards for health, safety and ethics.

Advertisement

Categories

Companies & People

Related tags

Cameco
consulting engineer
Fluor
Shell
WSP
Print this page

Related Stories
GHD names GM for new regional business in Western Canada
CIMA+ appoints VP of transportation for Western Canada
WSP buys Focus Corporation of Western Canada
Haag Canada hires two new practice leads, opens offices in Ottawa and Calgary