WSP hires EVP for transportation and infrastructure

Corina Moore has joined WSP in Canada as an executive vice-president (EVP) to lead the transportation and infrastructure sector.

Moore studied engineering at the University of Waterloo before working for SST and PrinterOn. She arrives at WSP from Ontario Northland, where she spent 17 years in senior leadership positions, from director of telecommunications to chief operating officer (COO) and eventually president and CEO. Moore led strategic initiatives that helped transform the Crown agency from a regional transportation commission to a more commercially driven organization.

Effective Jan. 15, 2024, her new role will involve responsibility for leading WSP’s transportation and infrastructure team in the development of sustainable, resilient, innovative and future-ready projects for communities across Canada. She will be based in Toronto.

“Corina has been a recognized leader in the transportation industry for many years,” says Marie-Claude Dumas, president and CEO of WSP in Canada. “Her industry experience and collaborative approach make her an ideal fit to lead our transportation and infrastructure sector.”