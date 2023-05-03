WSP expands in Quebec with acquisition of LGT

Founded in 1998, the firm employs more than 150 people.

WSP has acquired LGT, a building engineering firm with offices in Quebec City, Laval, Rimouski and Sept-Îles, Que.

“Partnering with WSP will enable us to fast-track our goal of becoming a leader in Quebec’s building engineering sector,” says LGT president Moïse Gagné. “Our ambitious, entrepreneurial culture and our dynamic workforce will be undeniable assets as we join the family.”

LGT was founded in 1998. With a team of more than 150 employees, the firm provides advisory services in mechanical engineering, electricity, sustainable development, structural and civil engineering. It is particularly known for expertise in data centres and critical infrastructure.

“WSP is pleased to welcome LGT’s solid team,” says Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s global president and CEO. “We have an opportunity to ramp up our presence in Quebec’s building market.”

“The acquisition ties in perfectly with our Canadian strategy,” adds Marie-Claude Dumas, WSP’s Canadian president and CEO. “It will strengthen our service offer in the education, cultural building and data centre sectors.”