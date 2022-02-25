WSP appoints Canadian leader for advisory, future-ready and innovation programs

WSP in Canada has appointed Philippe Morais its strategic advisory and innovation vice-president (VP). In this role, he will lead the firm’s Canadian advisory, future-ready and innovation programs.

Morais has more than 25 years’ experience in consulting engineering. Based in Montreal, he worked for Norda Stelo and SNC-Lavalin before joining WSP in mid-2021 as VP of growth and strategy for transportation and infrastructure.

In his new role, he will help clients address priorities in such areas as climate action, social responsibility and digital transformation. He will also work closely with WSP’s Canadian advisory teams for the transportation, infrastructure, environmental, property, building, energy, resources and industry sectors.

By way of example, WSP’s future-ready program focuses on resilience and innovation, including net-zero energy, extreme-weather building designs and retrofits, electrification and carbon capture and storage (CCS).