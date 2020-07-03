WSP and Altus Group spin off surveying and geomatics firm

Following the close of a transaction between WSP Global and Altus Group last weekend, Canada’s newest surveying and geomatics firm—GeoVerra—opened its doors for business this week.

As part of the transaction, WSP and Altus carved out their geomatics teams to form the newly launched firm, which will provide land surveying, mapping and geospatial technology to a variety of industries, with offices in 29 cities across Western Canada and Ontario.

“Launching a new business during a global crisis is no easy feat,” says GeoVerra CEO John Neilsen, who previously held roles at WSP, Genivar and EXH, “but it demonstrates the work ethic, resilience and strength of this team we have brought together.”