WSP acquires three firms

Consulting engineering firm WSP has acquired kW Mission Critical Engineering, tk1sc and, most recently, Earth Consulting Group (EarthCon).

The first of these firms, kW Mission Critical Engineering, is based in Troy, N.Y., and serves the data centre market with mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fuel oil, controls, telecommunications and security engineering.

The second, tk1sc, has offices in California and Seattle, Wash., and designs mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, technology, low-voltage, security and architectural lighting systems.

“Welcoming kW Mission Critical Engineering and tk1sc into the WSP family further expands our building sector capabilities in the high-growth data centre, health-care, science and technology markets,” says Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s president and CEO.

Finally, EarthCon is an environmental and engineering consulting firm with locations across the U.S. Its services include remediation, due diligence, compliance, groundwater analytics and risk assessment.

“We look forward to leveraging WSP’s international networks to better serve our clients and offer greater opportunities for our people,” says EarthCon CEO Earl Scott.