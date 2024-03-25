WSP acquires public affairs firm Communica

WSP has completed its acquisition of Communica Public Affairs, a Canadian Indigenous and stakeholder engagement and information management consulting firm.

Founded in 2002, Calgary-based Communica offers collaborative approaches to deliver stakeholder and wider community engagement, including with Indigenous communities. The acquisition is intended to enhance WSP’s ability to meet increasing demand for such services.

“WSP is pleased to welcome Communica’s 50 highly skilled professionals,” says Alexandre L’Heureux, the consulting engineering firm’s global president and CEO, based in Montreal. “By joining forces, we will raise our standards in terms of Indigenous and stakeholder engagement in Canada, not only as a stand-alone practice, but also as a key element of multidisciplinary projects.”

“Together, we will build long-term and trusting relationships, while contributing positively to sustainable development across the country,” adds Marie-Claude Dumas, president and CEO of WSP Canada.

Advertisement

“Our team is delighted to be joining WSP,” says Communica president and CEO Doug Ford. “We are eager to contribute to the development of diverse projects.”