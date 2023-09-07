WSG Energy Services acquires British Columbia’s Servco Industrial Contractors

Netherlands-based WSG Energy Services (WSGES) has expanded operations in North America by acquiring Servco Industrial Contractors (SIC) for an undisclosed sum.

Kitimat, B.C.-based SIC, part of the ServcoCanada group, specializes in mechanical, electrical, demolition and general industrial services and is active in multiple industrial sectors.

WSGES has an existing relationship with SIC as a partner in Kitamaat Technical Services Group (KTSG), which was formed to target opportunities in Canada’s burgeoning liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.

More than 260 Kitimat-based staff will join the WSGES family when SIC is renamed WSG Energy Services Canada, including founder John Gordon, who is taking on the role of President – Canada.

WSGES is said to be the largest independently owned provider of process, pipeline and industrial services to European refinery and LNG terminal sectors and globally employs more than 1,000 people in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

In a Sept. 6 news release, WSGES forecasts an increase in its Canadian workforce to 400 personnel in the next 18 months as it continues to secure additional work, and the company says it’s on track to increase Canadian annual revenues from C$50 million to C$70 million over the same period.

The transaction will solidify WSGES’s ambitions to establish a robust infrastructure in North America and to leverage opportunities across Canada while also playing a role in the emerging LNG and clean energy (hydrogen) sector.

“This acquisition speaks to our serious intent and ongoing commitment to growing the WSGES brand in North America, and we are looking forward to combining our extensive mechanical and specialist pre-commissioning expertise with SIC’s well-established reputation for providing first class services to multiple industrial sectors across Canada,” WSGES CEO Andrew Burrell said.

WSGES’s other acquisitions within the past 12 months have included the French-based petrochemical specialist Nitrovia and Australia’s Eftech International, which provides mechanical pre-commissioning, electrical, instrumentation and industrial services to crucial infrastructure projects.