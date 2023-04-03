Wood names president of digital consulting

International consulting engineering firm Wood has appointed German Carmona president of digital consulting, following the unveiling in November 2022 of a refreshed strategy establishing digital as a core business.

Carmona has spent his career defining and executing digital transformation programs. His roles have included principal senior at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and executive vice-president (EVP) of finance and information technology (IT) for Cemex. He joined Wood in 2021 to lead its applied intelligence business.

“In digital consulting, we fill a technical gap between management, consulting and engineering,” he says. “We help clients design, layer, integrate and implement new technologies and use data to enhance the performance of their assets. Digital transformation is one of the most important things we can do to meet the world’s demand for sustainable materials and accelerate toward a secure and affordable low-carbon economy.”