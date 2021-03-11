Wood hires SVP of sustainable development

Sustainability and technology leader Ann Rosenberg recently joined consulting engineering firm Wood as senior vice-president (SVP) of sustainable development.

In 2019, Rosenberg co-founded and launched Sustainable Development Goal Ambition (SDG Ambition) in partnership with the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. This initiative challenges and supports companies to transform their operations in line with the UN’s SDGs and to improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

She has also worked in academia and with software developer SAP. In her new role with Wood, she will help develop sustainable infrastructure projects for the firm’s clients.

“Wood is committed to having a positive environmental and social impact and I am thrilled to join the team,” she says. “I’m really excited about responding to growing demand for resilient infrastructure.”