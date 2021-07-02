Wood hires first VP of hydrogen

Global consulting engineering firm Wood has appointed Josh Carmichael to the newly created role of vice-president (VP) of hydrogen.

Carmichael has held several senior positions in the hydrogen industry. Most recently, he worked with transportation operator Transdev and developed a green hydrogen investment ‘road map’ for South Australia’s state government.

In his new position, he will work with Wood’s clients, industry partners and government authorities to further develop the hydrogen sector in key markets, where demand is growing for energy transition to help meet the net-zero goals of the Paris Agreement and in anticipation of the next United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference.

“With interest in hydrogen gaining momentum, Josh’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Wood,” says Andy Hemingway, the firm’s president of energy, innovation and optimization. “We have a clear strategy to stay at the forefront of the clean hydrogen revolution with the right technology, people and partnerships. Wood has been supplying hydrogen production units for more than 60 years. We also have experience in carbon capture and storage, renewable power and pipelines for distribution.”

Advertisment

“I’m delighted to be joining Wood at what is a very exciting time in the hydrogen sector,” says Carmichael. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to grow Wood’s hydrogen offering. We have the opportunity to lead the energy transition.”