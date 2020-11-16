Canadian Consulting Engineer

Wood hires director of sustainable transit and asset management

His experience spans the public and private sectors, including consulting engineering.

November 16, 2020   By CCE



Naeem Farooqi at subway station

Photo courtesy Wood.

Global consulting engineering firm Wood has hired Naeem Farooqi as director of sustainable transit and transport asset management solutions in Canada.

Farooqi’s experience in transit asset management and business case development spans the public and private sectors. He began his career at Metrolinx, an Ontario regional public transportation agency, where he spearheaded development and implementation of supply chain and public procurement projects. Later, he served bus part supplier Neopart Transit as director of business development supply chain solutions and spent six years as a sustainability and asset management consultant with WSP Canada.

While he is based in Toronto, Farooqi has also worked on international zero-emission transit projects in the U.S., Peru, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast. He is currently pursuing a PhD in mechanical and industrial engineering.

“Decarbonization of transportation is key to addressing the pressing demands to reduce emissions and improve operating efficiency,” says Jay Martin, Wood’s vice-president (VP) of transportation for the Americas. “Naeem’s experience will play a valuable role in helping our clients build a resilient future by embracing change and adopting smart solutions.”

