Wood and CMG team up for carbon capture and storage

Global consulting engineering firm Wood has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Calgary-based software developer Computer Modelling Group (CMG) to advance carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

Under the agreement, Wood will combine its expertise in surface, fluids transport and pipeline engineering with CMG’s oil and gas reservoir simulation software and services to provide an integrated, connected approach to subsurface CCS project development.

“Collaboration across the supply chain is critical to a low-carbon energy future,” says Azad Hessamodini, executive director of consulting for Wood. “Our understanding of oil and gas infrastructure means we can advise clients on how assets could be repurposed to transport and store CO 2 .”

“We must collaborate with industry leaders to deliver comprehensive solutions,” says CMG’s CEO, Pramod Jain. “CCS is a vital component of the decarbonization journey and simulation is imperative to mitigating risk and ensuring safety in complex projects.”