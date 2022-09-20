WiRE and WPC name 2022’s Woman of Waterpower

In the lead-up to Canadian Waterpower Week, the Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE) network and WaterPower Canada (WPC) have announced 2022’s winner of the Woman of Waterpower Award, which recognizes achievements by individual women in the hydropower sector.

This year’s award goes to Christine Monette, principal engineer and turbine mechanical analysis team leader for Montreal-based Andritz Hydro Canada. She has more than 17 years’ experience as an engineer and has led research and development (R&D) programs within the hydro industry.

“I am pleased to receive this award, as it shows recognition for technical careers,” she says. “A career in hydropower is truly exciting and has many technological challenges to meet. I hope this will inspire other women to pursue this path.”

Monette earned her Master of Engineering at Polytechnique Montreal. She joined Andritz as a turbine mechanical finite element analysis (FEA) engineer in 2005 and was promoted to team lead in 2014 and principal engineer in 2019.