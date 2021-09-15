WinSETT schedules fall online skill-builder sessions

The Canadian Centre for Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology (WinSETT Centre) has announced its fall semester schedule of online ‘skill-builder’ sessions.

The publicly available 90-minute Zoom sessions are interactive, open to all genders and delivered live by professional facilitators who understand SETT industries, including consulting engineering. Their overall aim is to help women enter, lead and succeed in SETT fields by working with decision-makers to make workplaces more respectful and inclusive.

There will be three series this fall, each comprising five sessions. The first series, Career-building Basics, runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21. The second, Collaboration and Teamwork Tuneup, starts on Oct. 5 and concludes on Nov. 2. Finally, the third series, Supervisor and Senior Leader Starter Pack, will run from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1.

For full lists of topics and dates and to register, click through the links. Questions can be sent to Erica Lee Garcia, P.Eng.