WaterPower Canada appoints new president and CEO

The board of directors for WaterPower Canada (WPC), a national hydroelectric industry association, recently appointed Carolina Rinfret president and CEO. She assumed the role in May.

“Through a combination of refurbishments and project development, we can play an even more important role than we do today,” says WPC board chair Gilbert Bennett. “We need adept leadership to help create the right regulatory conditions and relationships.”

A lawyer by training and a member of the Quebec Bar Association, Rinfret has nearly 20 years’ legal, regulatory and government relations (GR) experience in the energy sector. She has worked for Hydro-Quebec, TC Energy and Gazoduq.

Rinfret takes the helm of WPC during a period of ‘energy transformation’ and electrification, when both national and international developments have underscored the need for clean, secure and affordable sources of power. She leads a team tasked with advocacy, research and other services aimed at maximizing the industry’s contributions to Canada’s energy needs and decarbonization objectives.

“I know the industry has the capacity for well-planned growth and integration and I greatly look forward to working with members, governments and stakeholders to help make that happen,” she says.