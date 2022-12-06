WalterFedy welcomes new shareholders

Benjamin Gregory, James Johnson, P.Eng., and Jon Neuert are now shareholders in the ownership team for WalterFedy, an integrated design firm based in Kitchener, Ont.

Gregory is an architect and senior associate who has been with the firm since 2015. He has provided design services and project management for commercial and residential projects, including a nine-storey Passive House project now in the design phase.

Johnson is a senior mechanical engineer who has designed office buildings, district energy systems and research labs, among other projects, specializing in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) controls and energy efficiency. He joined WalterFedy in 2020 after nearly 14 years with The Mitchel Partnership (TMP).

Neuert is a principal with Toronto-based architecture firm Baird Sampson Neuert (BSN), which WalterFedy acquired earlier this year. He has more than 30 years’ experience programming, planning and designing community facilities, with a focus on facilities for university campuses. The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) has inducted him as a fellow.

“The addition of these three shareholders is great news,” says WalterFedy CEO Garth Cressman. “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with each of them. Their unique viewpoints and experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow into a future-focused organization.”