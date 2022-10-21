Canadian Consulting Engineer

By CCE   

VIDEO: JLR unveils new Ottawa office

Buildings Companies & People buildings consulting engineering firm J.L. Richards JLR office

The pandemic changed the firm's plans significantly.

JLR Ottawa open house

Photo courtesy JLR.

On Oct. 19, J.L. Richards & Associates (JLR) welcomed past and present employees, guests, clients and media to an open house at its new Ottawa office.

The employee-owned consulting engineering firm was originally scheduled to start construction of a new, custom-built, single-tenant, 50,000-sf building on Lady Ellen Place in early 2020. The project was paused, however, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in significant changes to the firm’s plans.

JLR new Ottawa office

Photo courtesy JLR.

JLR’s board of directors decided instead to consolidate and sell the firm’s existing offices and reconsidered leasing as more properties became available. With a new approach to in-person work, this year the firm consolidated three local offices in Ottawa to a reduced 40,000-sf space on Preston Street, which it calls “a more innovative, engaging, activity-based workplace” whose design “isn’t static and will evolve based on changing user needs.”

