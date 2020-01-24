Veteran structural engineer joins Stantec in Ottawa

Saeed Towfighi, a 30-year engineering veteran who has led the design of high-rise towers and other large-scale projects around the world, is joining Stantec’s buildings team in Ottawa as senior structural engineer.

Towfighi has worked on a wide range of projects, including One World Trade Center in New York, N.Y., the Shard in London, England, the Royal Atlantis Resort in Dubai, U.A.E., Torre Cuarzo in Mexico City, Mexico, and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, Nev. In particular, he has specialized in structural design projects for high-seismic areas and holds a patent on the effective use of damping systems.

“We’re delighted to welcome Saeed to Stantec,” says Josh Hale, the engineering firm’s managing leader for buildings in Ontario’s north and east regions. “His experience is having a significant impact through mentorship of our up-and-coming designers.”