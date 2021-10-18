Valérie Lavoie leads Stantec’s Quebec power and energy transition team

Valérie Lavoie has joined Stantec’s Montreal office to lead the firm’s power and energy transition team for Quebec.

Lavoie has 30 years’ experience in engineering, construction management and contract administration for energy infrastructure projects in North America and Europe, including energy storage and microgrids. After earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, a certificate in project management from Montreal’s Project Management Institute (PMI-Montreal) and a master’s degree in engineering management from l’Université de Sherbrooke, she worked for l’Institut de recherche d’Hydro-Québec (IRHQ) as a researcher and project manager and then for Hydro-Québec as a manager and senior project manager.

Most recently, Lavoie was CEO of iC2Futur Consulting Services, specializing in energy transition services. In her new role with Stantec, she will oversee the development and execution of energy transition projects for clients across her province.

“Quebec is playing a key role in the global energy sector remix,” says Stephen Montminy, Stantec’s regional business leader for power, dams and telecommunications. “With her international experience and thorough knowledge of the latest technologies, Valérie will work with our teams to develop innovative renewable and energy-efficient solutions.”